New mural project finished at YMCA-YWCA.

Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS) have recently completed a wellbeing ceramic mural project at Cupar YMCA-YWCA.

The project has been funded through a Russell Trust grant, and took place during September to December 2018.

Seven ceramic plaques have been made featuring a theme of health and wellbeing – one plaque for each day of the week, using sayings and proverbs for ideas and imagery.

They are colourful and fun, with a lot of local detail, including the Cupar Cross unicorn or the old town council building above Maisie & Mac.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy murder: Man arrested over Kevin Byrne Killing

Post office closures: Now five branches closed in Fife

Anger as cuts to emergency GP service extended

The plaques were made in collaboration between Margaret Robertson, a counsellor with FASS (who is also a qualified artist), and Donald McIntyre and Christine Hockey of local business Wee Neuk Ceramics.

Together they worked with FASS clients and two community groups who meet at the Y – Cupar Express Group and Wings Project – to create the exciting, colourful, and statement-making plaques.

They have now been hung permanently on the outside of the Cupar Y building, on the wooden annexe, and will be visible to everyone attending the Y.

Norma Graham, general secretary of the YMCA-YWCA management committee, and Jim Bett, service manager of FASS, have been very supportive of the project since it started.

FASS are very keen to promote healthy lifestyles through community education and involvement, and the plaques will hopefully inspire wellbeing ideas.