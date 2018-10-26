New name complements new look in Dysart facility

A Dysart care facility now has a new name after it recently revolutionised how it delivers care in a small community.

Adam House, based in the High Street, is now known as Harbour Care after a consultation was carried out with its residents and they decided on the new title.

The move comes after the facility has undergone a transformation over the past 18 months.

Staff and residents recently celebrated the new name with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and afternoon tea.

This has been due to the hard work of manager Veronica Cherrett and her deputy Ash Walmsley who have brought in an intergenerational mix of people living together.

The facility has residents from the ages of 25 to 99 and assists them to be as independent as possible.

The move to have a mix of ages living together has worked very well and the improvements have resulted in the Care Inspectorate reviewing the facility and giving it a grade five which translates into Very Good.

Veronica said: “We have changed the culture of the facility and it has been pioneering.

“A year and a half ago it was struggling to achieve good grades.

“It has now improved due to no longer having specific units for age groups or diagnosis, the residents are living together.”

She said that residents take part in activities such as: swimming; having pub lunches, and doing their own shopping. Harbour Care has also been fundraising to support its residents.

A summer fete was held at Dysart St Clair church raising £4700 and a sponsored Ben Nevis climb by the care team raised over £1000 for the residents comfort fund.