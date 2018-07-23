New radio show to tackle mental health stigmas

An organisation that supports hundreds of Fifers with mental health issues is to launch a new radio show.

Barony Contact Point, which has centres in Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy, will use the radio show to break through the stigma of serious long-term mental health issues.

The show has the support of Kirkcaldy FM, which will air the show and feature work by people who use the Contact Point services.

The organisation has also received support from Persimmon Homes North Scotland.

The developer donated £740 through its Community Champions scheme.

Contact Point service manager Billy Moyes said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from Persimmon. It’s the final piece in the puzzle that will give a voice to adults with mental illness.

“We have raised more than £3,000 to help us to get our radio show off the ground covering the cost of kit including microphones, a mixing desk, training and software licences – we just needed laptops to help us edit and record our show.”

Iain Innes, managing director for Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said: “Creating ways to support and educate people about mental health issues is critical to the fabric of our modern society and we are very proud to help to fund this fantastic idea.

“The people working at Barony Contact Point are extremely passionate in their approach to supporting people across Fife and we wish them all the best of luck with their radio show.”