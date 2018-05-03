New scheme to save lives in East Neuk

East Neuk First Responders have launched a new scheme aimed at saving more lives in the area.

The new 15 minute Lunchtime Lifesaver GoodSAM Alerter Initiative was revealed at the Anstruther Boathouse last week.

Gillian Duncan, co-ordinator of the group, said: “We visit businesses where staff can ‘have a go’ at CPR and use a defibrillator during their lunch break – it only takes 15 minutes!

“We also encourage them to download the GoodSAM (Good Smartphone Activated Medics) Alerter app and use it in life threatening emergencies to call an ambulance, as this automatically alerts nearby qualified medics who can deliver lifesaving treatment until First Responders or an ambulance arrives.

“As community First Responders we arrive on average in six minutes, however, during cardiac arrests this is often too slow to make that lifesaving difference and we are not always available. We now have GoodSAM Responders available in the East Neuk 24/7 who can arrive in under three minutes to the majority of incidents, which has huge lifesaving potential.”

Linda Thomson, owner of the Boathouse, added: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to take part in this initiative – it is a very worthwhile project.”

Businesses who take part in the Lunchtime Lifesaver get certificates for their staff and a GoodSAM window sticker. Anyone wishing to take part contact the First Responders via their Facebook page or e-mail eastneukfr@hotmail.com.