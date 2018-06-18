NHS at 70: We want to hear your stories

We take the NHS for granted – but this year we have the perfect opportunity celebrate everything that it does.

July 5 marks the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service - a landmark for one of our greatest achievements of free health care for all, based on need and not the ability to pay.

Tricia Marwick chair NHS Fife Health Board, Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning Moderator General Assembly Church of Scotland and Shona Robison MSP Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport signing the 70th numbers''NHS Fife 70th anniversary interfaith service at Abbey Church, Dunfermline.

And the people who have delivered that commitment across seven decades are the ones we want to thank.

To mark the 70th anniversary, the Press wants to tell the stories of staff who have worked in the NHS.

We want to hear from nurses and clinicians, midwives and porters, lab staff, technicians and GPs from its earliest days when small local hospitals provided care for all, to life today at the ultra-modern Victoria.

We want to celebrate the days when generations of children were born at Forth Park, when Hunter Hospital was a busy place in the heart of town, and the early days of the hospital at Whyetman’s Brae or the Cottage Hospital – demolished in 1984 to make way for The Kyles housing development on Nether Street – which was the only one in Scotland with circular wards.

Did you work there?

What are your memories - and can you share pictures from your archives?

We want to hear from as many staff as possible to help us pay a fitting tribute to the NHS in our town as it marks its 70th anniversary next month.

Their voices deserve to be heard every bit as much as the great and the good who will also pay tribute - and we plan to give them priority.

Contact us:

By email ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

On Social media: - on Facebook HERE FFPFacebook

By Phone: Call (01592) 645700

In Person: Drop into our office at Carlyle House, Carlyle Road, Kirkcaldy