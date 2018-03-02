NHS Fife cancels outpatient and non-emergency appointments

NHS Fife has advised patients that all outpatient appointments have been cancelled for a second day.

However, while planned elective surgery was cancelled yesterday (Thursday) the health service is making all efforts to ‘continue with a small programme of Elective Surgery’ today (Friday).

Patients have been advised that they should only attend if it is an emergency or if they have been contacted directly by NHS Fife.

Patients and families should continue to follow travel advice from the Scottish Govenrment and Police Scotland.

NHS Fife said it will continue to provide further updates through its social media channels and website