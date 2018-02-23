NHS Fife hosts diabetes event

NHS Fife’s Diabetes Patient Focus Group are inviting people living with or affected by diabetes, including carers and family members, to an information morning next month.

The event is taking place on Saturday, March 3 at Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline.

Registration will start at 9.30am with the first presentation beginning at 10am. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available during a mid-morning break and the event will finish at 1.15pm. The morning will include a presentation on the updated DVLA guidelines for driving with diabetes followed by workshops focusing on important specific areas of diabetes. To attend contact the Diabetes MCN on (01592) 226736.