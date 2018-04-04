NHS Fife media team take top award

NHS Fife’s communications team was named the best in Scotland at a recent awards ceremony at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

The seven-person department came out top against NHS teams from across the country and other special non-territorial boards at the NHS Scotland Communications Awards.

Thyey also took home the Best Event prize for staging last year’s NHS Fife Achievement Awards, which honour the efforts of staff, and were runners-up in the Best Use of Digital, Best In-House Graphic Design, and Best In-House Campaign categories.

Their latest Flu Fighters campaign, based on a Foo Fighters’ parody incorporating tour T-shirts and album cover branding, aimed to increase the number of staff taking advantage of the flu vaccine.

Paul Hawkins, NHS Fife chief executive, said: “Our communications team play a vital role in the organisation and, aside from the success of their projects that reached the public eye, they also do significant work internally.

“Importantly, the work they do makes an operational difference.

“Whether it is connecting with staff and patients on our Facebook and Twitter page during challenging weather conditions, driving internal campaigns to maintain and improve standards, or, in the case of the Flu Fighters campaign, helping protect growing numbers of staff and patients from the flu virus, I am delighted that they have received such a prestigious accolade.”