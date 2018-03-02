NHS Fife staff praised as severe weather disruption continues

All out patient appointments have been cancelled and only a small amount of planned surgery is set to go ahead today (Friday) at NHS Fife.

People are being advised only to attend hospital if it is an emergency or if they are contacted directly by NHS Fife.

Paul Hawkins, NHS Fife chief executive, said essential services are being maintained, despite the disruption caused by the severe weather.

Mr Hawkins also praised the commitment of staff who have made every effort to get into work.

He said: “As the severe weather continues, we have experienced disruption today; however, we have been able to maintain all essential services.

“Despite managing to continue our elective programme on Wednesday, it was necessary to cancel much of the planned procedures on Thursday and a small elective programme is likely to run today (Friday). In addition, all outpatient clinics have been cancelled.

“As they have previously, our staff across Fife have shown quite remarkable dedication, with some trekking through several feet of snow and others remaining in our hospitals overnight, all to ensure that patients in Fife continue to receive the standard of care they expect.

“Our staff never cease to amaze and I would like to thank them for the incredible effort they have shown in recent days.”

NHS Fife will continue to provide updates through its social media channels and on the Board's website: