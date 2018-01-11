NHS Fife staff praised for meeting huge increase in winter demands

NHS staff across Fife have been praised for their “outstanding and tireless efforts” in dealing with the increase in demand on services over the winter months.

A huge increase in cases of flu and norovirus, as well as increases in people suffering fractures and injuries due to icy conditions has heaped preasure on services across the region.

Some of the Medical Records Team at Victorial Hospital in Kirkcaldy were among those praised.

Addressing health bosses at NHS Fife’s board meeting, chairman Tricia Marwick said the efforts had been “nothing short of incredible” in keeping the health service running to a high and safe standard in recent weeks.

Thanking staff from across all sectors, some of which had volunteered to work extra hours, she said: “The co-ordination between acute and community has been absolutely exemplary.

“I have been totally blown away and in awe of what you have done over this period.”

“I’m in awe of what you have done and the commitment given by staff at all levels.”

When the frailty service was hit by flu related absence, Louise Kellichan.Integrated Assessment Team Lead,provided last minute cover.

However, she warned that the pressure on acute services was likely to continue for a little longer yet.

Health bosses are to continue monitoring the situation on a daily basis with estimates that the increased demand on A&E and other services was likely to continue for at least a further two weeks.

In keeping with health boards across Scotland, NHS Fife cancelled non-urgent operations in a bid to cope with the spike in demand over the winter period.

Out in the community, staff from across the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership have also worked equally hard to ensure timely discharge from hospital and that patients were supported in their homes.

“It is a great privilege to work alongside such dedicated professionals when our hospital is under huge pressure,” said NHS Fife Associate Medical Director, Dr Rob Cargill.

For them to have given up their free time to work extra hours is testament to not only their professionalism but also their commitment to going the extra mile to ensure patients remain safe and well cared for in times of need.”