NHS Fife staff scoop accolades at Scottish Health Awards 2017

A healthcare team and a dentist from Fife have scooped top awards at the Scottish Health Awards 2017 in recognition of their invaluable contribution to Scottish healthcare.

Roslynn and Andy Hume, a husband-and-wife team of volunteer drivers for the Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy, took home the Volunteer Award for their tireless work of collecting patients from their own homes to take them to the hospice.

The Dentist Award went to Barry Corkey, NHS Fife.

They were nominated for the 17 years of constant support, kindness and compassion they have shown to these patients. Forth Valley First Responders also received the Volunteer Award.

Barry Corkey, dentist at Fife Dental Service, won the Dentist Award thanks to the excellent dental care he provides to his patients and his forward-thinking approach to dentistry.

Tricia Marwick, NHS Fife chairman, said: “It’s fantastic to see our staff recognised at the Scottish Health Awards and I would like to offer my warmest congratulations.

“To be nominated is a huge honour and to win not one, but two awards, is a wonderful achievement.

“We are rightly proud of all of our innovative, hard working staff and the successes of Barry, Roslyn and Andy, will no doubt be enjoyed by everyone across NHS Fife.”

The winners, chosen by a specially selected panel of judges, were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 2.