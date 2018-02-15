NHS Fife under pressure as operations cancelled

Figures released showing the number of cancelled operations in Fife highlight significant pressure faced by the health board.

In December 2017 there were 129 operations cancelled across NHS Fife – 6.23 per cent of planned operations were cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons. This is almost twice the national figure for Scotland in the same month.

Fife MSP Alex Rowley said: “Patients and their families go through a lot of anxiety and stress in the lead up to an operation.

“In December NHS Fife had nearly double the national figure for Scotland for cancellations by the hospital for capacity or non-clinical reasons.

“I am trying to find out why this is.”