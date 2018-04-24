NHS staff in Kirkcaldy thanked with free pizza

NHS healthcare workers in Kirkcaldy queued up outside Victoria Hospital yesterday afternoon (Monday) to enjoy some free pizza.

Staff from Italian restaurant chain Tony Macaroni headed along to the hospital in an eye-catching van to give away 999 pizzas to hungry NHS workers as a reward for their dedication and hard work during last month’s extreme weather conditions.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - 'Tony Macaroni's visit Victoria Hospital.'Tony Macaroni handing out an incredible 999 free pizzas to hard working nursing staff from their eye-catching pizza oven.' credit- WALTER NEILSON

The move was to show thanks to NHS workers for battling sub-zero temperatures during the ‘Beast from the East’.

All the pizzas were made to order and cooked in the van’s own log fire oven.

The visit was the fourth of it’s kind for Tony Macaroni, who have taken the truck on a tour of Scotland’s hospitals to reward the hard work and dedication shown by hospital staff members.

Tony Macaroni, managing director, Sep Marini said: “The whole group wanted to thank Scotland’s NHS staff for all of the hard work they do throughout the year, and this is one of the small ways we want to show our thanks and appreciation.”

The free pizza was given away by staff from Tony Macaroni.. Credit- Walter Neilson.