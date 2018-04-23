NHS staff to be thanked for hard work with free pizza

NHS healthcare workers in Kirkcaldy are to be rewarded for their dedication and hard work during last month’s extreme weather conditions with free pizza!

Staff from Italian restaurant chain Tony Macaroni are heading though to Victoria Hospital at lunchtime today (Monday) in an eye-catching van to give away 999 pizzas to hungry staff members.

The move is to show thanks to NHS workers for battling sub-zero temperatures and dangerous conditions during the ‘Beast from the East’.

All the pizzas will be made to order and cooked in the van’s own log fire oven.

The visit is the fourth of it’s kind for Tony Macaroni, who have taken the truck on a tour of Scotland’s hospitals to reward the hard work and dedication shown by hospital staff members.

East Kilbride’s Hairmyres hospital was the first to receive a visit after Christmas, and Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital and North Lanarkshire’s Wishaw General Hospital welcomed the truck last month.

The visit is part of a tour currently underway by the restaurant, who are keen to spread the good will throughout Scotland.

Tony Macaroni, managing director, Sep Marini said: “The whole group wanted to thank Scotland’s NHS staff for all of the hard work they do throughout the year, and this is one of the small ways we want to show our thanks and appreciation.”