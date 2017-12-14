Nina’s pioneering dementia care wins top award

A Kirkcaldy care home nurse has scooped a prestigious national award for her pioneering care for people living with dementia.

Nina Hutchison, a senior nurse care assistant at Gowrie House Care Home in the town, was announced as the winner of the Positive Impact award category at the Scottish Care Awards 2017, during a lavish ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow attended by over 700 people.

Nini has worked at the care home for the past 13 years. (Pic George McLuskie).

The award recognises those care employees who have made a significant and sustained impact on the care home sector and whose work has positively benefited care home residents.

And the news that she had won came as a huge surprise to Nina who was unaware that she had been nominated.

“I am very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a winner in these prestigious awards,” Nina told the Press.

“Now that the dust has settled it’s a great honour, it’s much appreciated.

‘‘I love the work I do so it’s very easy for me, though this award has come completely out of the blue.”

Nina was given the award for her pioneering dementia care throughout the 13 years she has worked at the care home in Albert Place.

Her ‘Dementia Experience Poem’, which she was inspired to write following training on how residents with dementia may experience everyday life, has been widely shared across the UK and has helped many people to better understand people living with dementia.

A relative of a Gowrie House resident who nominated Nina and who asked to remain anonymous, said Nina was an inspiration:

“Nina has a professional confidence which in turn breeds our confidence.

“She has a positive effect on the residents in her care.

“This is obvious by the extent that she goes to to ensure they are comfortable – physically, mentally and socially.

We are all very grateful for what she has done for us.”

Kelly MacDonald, deputy manager at Gowrie House was also quick to praise Nina for her service over the years.

“The award is certainly well deserved. Nina’s an asset to Gowrie House and her dedication to our residents is exemplary.”

Now in its 18th year and the largest awards ceremony of its kind in the care industry in Scotland. followed a full day conference.

Guest speakers included Professor Sir Harry Burns and Shona Robison, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport.