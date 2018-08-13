North East Fife congregations help flush away poverty

The congregations of Cupar St John’s and Dairsie United Parish Church have embarked on a twinning project with a difference ...

They’ve been twinning the toilets in their buildings new ones for the world’s poorest people in countries in Africa and Asia.

A recent garden party, attended by around 45 people, and various other fundraising activities, raised £950, which has been donated to the charity Toilet Twinning.

For every £60 donated to twin a toilet, the charity is able to help those in desperate poverty have access to a proper latrine, clean water and the information they need to be healthy.

The twinned smallest room then becomes the proud owner of a certificate, complete with a colour photo of its twin, and GPS coordinates so its location can be found on Google Maps.

So far, the two churches have provided 13 twinned toilets in other parts of the world, helping to flush away poverty.

Every toilet in their two buildings now has a twinning certificate attached to the wall.

To find out more about Toilet Twinning, visit the Toilet Twinning website