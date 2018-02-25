Over 750 Fife kids referred to specialists because of weight

Statistics have revealed that over 750 children Fife have been referred to specialists as a result of obesity in the last three years.

The stats, uncovered from the Scottish Conservatives show 1400 adults were also referred for similar treatment by doctors in the region.

The Scottish Government’s official consultation on obesity – ‘A Healthier Future’ – closed at the end of January.

Figures showed that over 61,000 adults in Scotland were referred for treatment, as well as 5100 kids.

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP, Liz Smith said: “These figures show that thousands of people... are struggling to keep their weight under control and are now at the point where doctors are stepping in to provide support.

“The offer of free gym passes is a good one and its vital that people who are struggling with weight issues are given support to lead healthier lifestyles.

“However, exercise is only one side of the coin and more focus must be taken on helping people make healthier eating choices.

“The financial burden of supporting those with weight-related health issues is set to increase and its vital that the NHS invests in preventative healthcare solutions.

“However, it’s also important that parents take responsibility and ensure that they provide their children with the healthiest possible environment to grow up in.

“Obesity will be one of the great public health challenges of our time and it’s important that the Scottish Government makes the right decisions now to lay the groundwork for better future health.”