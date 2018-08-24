Plans for green gym on Kirkcaldy prom

Work on a new outdoor green gym on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade could start in late October/early November.

Hawthorn Heights has been appointed as the contractor for the facility which will be located on the raised area opposite Volunteers Green on the sea side of the Esplanade.

Donald Grant, community manager (Kirkcaldy), Fife Council’s communities and neighbourhoods service said: “For efficiency reasons the green gym at the Esplanade was packaged with other work in Fife into a single contract.

“A contractor has been appointed and we are currently waiting on a programme and health and safety plan.

“It will be for the contractor to determine the order the work is done so it could be up to two months before the green gym is installed.

“The cost of the work is just over £19,000 and consists of one air walker and two cross trainers.”

You might also be interested in:

£10,000 funding for new fireworks show in Fife

Fears for public safety as controversial Kirkcaldy sculpture falls apart

The idea for the green gym was developed by the Waterfront Group, which was set up by Kirkcaldy Ambitions Partnership to take forward suggestions generated at a public consultation in June 2016.

Three members of a Waterfront sub-group, Alice Soper, Colin MacKenzie and Helen Menzies spent time on the Prom asking people for their views and all were in favour of a green gym. Alice said: “Figures from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust showed increases in walkers/joggers each month on the Esplanade.

“It is a popular area.”