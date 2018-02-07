Progress made in securing future of Glenrothes care home

Care Provider Bield has revealed it hopes to have a deal in place over the future of its Finavon Court care home in the next four weeks.

Bield announced in October that it was to close 12 residential care homes across Scotland.

However, for the last three months it has been in discussion with Kingdom Homes over the future of the Glenrothes care home – one of four throughout Scotland it hopes to keep open.

Bield says it is pleased that the process “has to date gone very well and good process is being made”.

It added that it is nearing the end of the first stage of legal process and hopes to be “in formal contract with Kingdom Homes Ltd in the next four weeks”.

The contract will remain conditional on Care Inspectorate and Scottish Housing Regulator approval, and reaching an agreement on TUPE terms and conditions for our employees.

Charlie Dickson, director of Housing and Care Services at Bield, said: “The proposed purchase of Finavon Court from Kingdom Homes has come as a great relief to residents, their families and Bield staff.

“We are very pleased with how smoothly the process has gone to date.

“We are keeping residents and staff up to date and we hope to agree a transfer date in the near future.”

Kingdom Homes operates ten care homes in Fife.

When revealing it was in negotiations with Kingdom Homes in December, Bield said that is expected that staff would be transferred over as part of the deal and therefore residents should experience limited changes.