Project Tag brings positive messages to north east Fife

A St Andrews woman has set up a ‘tag’ campaign aimed at supporting people with mental health issues.

Kirsty Reid, alongside friends, has created Project Tag, placing positive and supportive messages across north east Fife.

The group has already put the tags along the Tay Road Bridge, at East Sands, Leuchars Station, and Dundee.

The aim is to give people struggling with mental health issues or those considering suicide a supportive message, to tell them that it’s “OK not to be OK” and that someone is there for them.

Katie St John, who set up the project alongside Kirsty, told the Citizen: “She saw a video about the same thing, putting tags on bridges, and she wanted to do something.”

Using just pens, card and a laminator, the group have already covered patches of north east Fife with the tags, which also have links to NHS 24, Breathing Space and Samaritans.

Katie will be taking the project back to Wrexham when she returns, and hopes it can spread across the UK.

“We set up the Facebook page on the grounds that the more people know about it, the more it can be spread to different areas,” she said. “There’s a lady in Dunfermline who wants to do it there.

“That one card, if it changes just one person’s day, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do.

“It’s an hour out of someone’s day, which could change someone’s life.”

If you would like to find out more, search for #projectTAG on Facebook.