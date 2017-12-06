Protest could be held over care home future

Organisers behind a campaign to keep a Glenrothes care home open say the group could hold a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament unless the home is sold soon.

In October, Bield Housing Association announced that it was to close 12 residential care homes across Scotland, including Finavon Court in Glenrothes.

The 38degrees campaign was set up in response to the news, and its online petition calling for the care homes to be kept open has received more than 8000 signatures.

Alistair McKeen (56), one of the campaign’s organisers, said he was “pleased” at the response “because it’s striking a chord out there with people who either have relatives in the same position or see this as a worrying trend for the future.”

Alistair’s 80-year-old mum, Isabel, is a resident of Finavon Court.

“She’s been there for four years,” he said. “My mum has advanced dementia and she’s comfortable there.

“We’re happy with her care and she is well looked after because she is with people who are aware of her personality – it’s not just the physical needs.

“Our aim is to secure the future needs of our relatives in their current environments, under the ownership of whoever. We would hope that they would retain their current staff.”

Charlie Dickson, director of housing and care services at Bield, said: “We understand people’s concerns and how stressful a time it will be for many residents and their families, and therefore the reasoning behind the petition.

“There are also ongoing discussions which are progressing with other providers that could mean a small number of our homes could remain open.

“We would hope to report on this as soon as any agreed resolution is determined.”