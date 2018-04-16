Put your best foot forward for Fife’s Twilight Walk

Our Maggie’s Centre which provides advice and support to people living with cancer, is organising its annual Twilight Walk fundraiser, and all are invited to take part.

The the twelvth Twilight Walk will take place on June 2 at 7.30pm at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes.

To register it costs £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16, with all proceeds going to help the centre’s running costs. Registration is now open at www.maggiescentres.org/twilightwalk2018.

Walkers can choose how far they want to walk, with 1, 5 or 10 miles courses.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie’s Fife said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Twilight Walk committee is working with us to continue organising this fantastic community event for all ages and walking abilities. As a charity Maggie’s relies on donations and fundraising efforts like this, which allows us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support, offering the best support possible to people with cancer as well as their family and friends.”

Jackie Gray, Twilight Walk organiser, said: “The walk has been on a fantastic journey over the years.

“It’s really special because of the reasons why people take part and continue to take part.

“It is different because it isn’t in a big city but here in Glenrothes, making it very local for people in Fife to participate. We hope Fifers will continue to get behind it and register this year.

I’d also like to say a big thanks to everyone who has supported Maggie’s and this walk over the last 12 years.”