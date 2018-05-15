Raith players support for Fife cancer centre

Raith Rovers ladies’ players Stacey Penman and Tyler Rattray knew who to approach for support when it came to away game sponsorship.

And in turn they will be returning the support by taking part in our Maggie’s Centre’s Twilight Walk on June 2 in Glenrothes, starting at 7.30pm from the Lomond Centre.

Stacey said: “When deciding who to approach as away support for my Raith Rovers strip it really wasn’t difficult to think of who I’d like that to be.

“Maggie’s is a place of warmth and welcome and I saw that first hand when I supported my partner through a difficult time with the care and loss of her father.

“The care and compassion that Maggie’s had to offer was fantastic.

“The Twilight Walk is always great fun I hope people will get behind it and sign up to help Maggie’s.”

Tyler added: “I’m supporting Maggie’s because they supported me immensely when my gran was diagnosed with terminal cancer. They helped my gran feel more comfortable and able to cope after being diagnosed, and they were also there for my family.”

Jackie Gray from the Twilight Walk committee said: “It is great to have Tyler and Stacey on board and we hope it will encourage more people to take part in the Twilight Walk.”

Registration for the walk, which offers the choice of a one, five or 10 mile course, is £10 for adults and £5 for children. Visit www.maggiescentres.org/twilightwalk2018.