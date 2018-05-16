Rape victims in Fife have longest wait for support

Victims of rape in Fife have the longest wait for support in Scotland, figures obtained by MSP Jenny Gilruth have highlighted.

Research for Rape Crisis Scotland has revealed that victims of rape or sexual assault in Fife, which last year had the third largest waiting list in Scotland, can expect to wait up to ten months for crucial support.

Speaking during a members’ debate on changes by the Crown Office to prosecuting rape convictions, Ms Gilruth said: “On October 8, 83 people in Fife were waiting to access a support service.

“However, the wait time for support does not match up, because rape victims in Fife can expect to wait up to 10 months for support. It is completely unacceptable.

“We should consider the eightfold increase between 2014 and 2018 in the number of those presenting to the service who are aged between 13 and 15, or the fact that since 2014 the total number of cases that have been recorded each year by the service has increased from 213 to 280.”