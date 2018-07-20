Samaritans will be at Kirkcaldy station for a new campaign

Samaritans will be at Kirkcaldy station next week as part of its Big Listen event.

Volunteers will ask commuters to improve their listening skills using its SHUSH tips on Tuesday.

It’s all part of a nationwide push to raise awareness and funds for Samaritans, and at the same time show how really listening to someone can be the first step to saving a life.

Activity up and down the country will culminate in a marathon 24-hour event kicking off at midday on July 24, chosen to reflect Samaritans’ emotional support services, which are available 24/7.

Funds raised by The Big Listen will help Samaritans keep its services free for anyone who needs them, and help recruit, train and support volunteers as well as run local branches across the UK.

Jim Wood, Samaritans volunteer and director of its Kirkcaldy branch, said: “We’ll be raising awareness of the support our volunteers provide and the outreach work that we do in the community.

“Anyone can join in The Big Listen, just go to Samaritans’ website to find out more.”

Samaritans volunteers from 100 branches around the UK are holding events at 120 different stations for The Big Listen, with support from British Transport Police and the wider rail industry.

Ruth Sutherland, the organisation’s CEO said: “Three times more people die by suicide than from road accidents.

“Samaritans volunteers are trained to be good listeners, but this is a skill we can share and everyone can learn. Together we will save lives.”

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, representing the rail industry backed the initiative.

He said: “Millions of people from all walks of life travel through our stations every day: challenging them to take the time to listen, and listen more effectively, is a positive message that we’re delighted to be helping Samaritans deliver.”

There are lots of ways to get involved in The Big Listen: make a donation, learn about listening or plan your own fundraising event. Find out more at: www.samaritans.org/media-centre/big-listen.