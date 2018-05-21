Sellotape men project aims to defy Dementia

Models created from Sellotape are to be installed in the Kingdom Centre as part of a project aimed at defying Dementia.

The models have been created by residents with Dementia at Lomond Court care home, each one doing some form of activity, such as fishing and dancing.

The art installation, which will be in the shopping centre on June 6, aims to demonstrate that people with Dementia still have interests and hobbies.

Rob Gallagher, wellbeing co-ordinator at the care home, came up with the project.

He told the Gazette: “The idea of the Sellotape men is that you are seeing through the disease and seeing the person behind it.

“I wanted to represent the people.

“Take Dementia, put it to one side for a moment, and see what can still be achieved by the person suffering from it.”

Each of the Sellotape figures will have sign stating ‘I have Dementia, but I still enjoy...’.

As well as the art installation created by the residents, information will be handed out about the disease.

The residents will also be at the centre, giving them the chance to engage with the community.

The project has also been supported by local schools and organisations.

Children from Auchmuty High School have created a paper mache rainbow with butterflies; pupils at Carleton Primary School are working on a project; and Rimbleton Primary School has been working on creating a logo for the project.

Rob said the event will be fun – but with a serious message behind it.

He explained that the project was to show what the residents can do.

“What we have got to do is to make sure that people with Dementia still have a life.

“This project has been fun and raised a lot of questions from residents.

“But they have bought into it.”