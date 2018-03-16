Shaping mental health services in Fife

Fifers who have experienced mental health problems are being invited to attend local workshops to share their experiences of employability and mental health services.

The Opportunities Fife Partnership and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are working with Fife Voluntary Action to review service delivery across sectors.

The workshops are being delivered with The Scottish Recovery Network. The sessions are free and informal.

The Kirkcaldy workshops will take place at Hayfield Community Centre on Wednesday, March 21 from 9.45am to 1pm and New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place on Tuesday March 27 from 10.15am to 1pm.