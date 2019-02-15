Sir Harry’s Kirkcaldy visit marks major coup for volunteers

One of the UK’s leading light’s in the combat of heath inequalities in society and former Chief Medical Officer for Scotland - Sir Harry Burns - is to make a much anticipated apearance in Kirkcaldy next month.

The announcement that Mr Burns, an expert in public health policy and now professor of global public health, University of Strathclyde, is to be the guest speaker at Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s AGM on March 12, represents a major coup for the charity.

The 71-year-old is widely know for his work in addressing health inequalities, particularly in the

lives of people and children with social difficulties

Sir Harry uses evidence to support his argument that adversity in early years can have considerable, biological consequences in later life.

His visit will strike a chord with many within the Lang Toun following the recent confirmation that Kirkcaldy now has the the highest levels of child povery in Scotland outside parts of Glasgow.

Poverty, hardship and changes in the benefit system in the UK have led to a sharp increase in the use of foodbanks.

Volunteers at Kirkcaldy Foodbankhave seen demand spiral in the last year and require £8000 a month just to cover the cost of food to support people struggling to survive.

A third of all those they help are children.

Kirkcaldy chairman Joyce Leggate told the Press there are many who are keen to hear the views of such a renowned expert.

She added: ‘We are delighted Sir Harry is taking time out from his very busy schedule to talk at our AGM.

“The work he has done in terms of health inequalities and social deprivation show that there is a very real connection between childhood adversity and problems in later life.

‘The fact that so many of our clients are children living in poverty should be a great cause for concern for those who make policy decisions in this country.”

Sir Harry’s visit to Kirkcaldy follows on from last year’s packed event when award-winning author Darren McGarvey was the speaker.

The AGM is open to anyone interested in attending and will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm in Windmill Community Campus, Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy,

Donations of food and/or cash will be gratefully accepted on the night.