Site chosen for new Cupar care home

Plans to build a replacement care home in Cupar are progressing, with a site chosen for the development.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership has revealed that the Dalgairn Centre, which currently provides a community support service for adults, aged 16-65 with disabilities, impairments and disorders, is the preferred site for the new care home.

The new home would be a replacement for Northeden House.

The proposal will be put in front of the Policy and Co-ordination Committee in January.

David Heaney, Divisional General Manager (East) with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This new development would comprise a 36-bed care home, day service for older people, Meals on Wheels kitchen and accommodation for the Adult Community Support service currently based at Dalgairn.

“Alternative premises have been identified in Cupar to accommodate users of the adult Community Support service during the construction phase.

“There is ongoing engagement with all key stakeholders.”

Due to the size of the land, there is not the scope for a care village, like those being built at other sites across Fife.

The partnership is currently in the process of upgrading its care homes throughout the Kingdom.

It backed down earlier this year over its decision to choose Bankie Park in Anstruther as the site for a replacement care home in the East Neuk village.