St Andrews out-of-hours petition to be presented to health bosses

A petition calling for proposals to close the out-of-hours service at St Andrews Hospital to be scrapped, is due to be handed over to health chiefs tomorrow (Thursday).

Thousands of people have signed the petition, created by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

More than 1300 postcards signed by residents throughout north east Fife, expressing their views about the proposals, will also be handed over.

Fife Health & Social Care Partnership is running a consultation which includes two options for the future of the out-of-hours service – one at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital, or just one at the former. No option has been included to continue the service at St Andrews.

The postcard initiative has been organised by members of Anstruther Community Council.

The postcards will be handed over at Fife House.