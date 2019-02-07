Stroke survivor uses his talents to raise funds for a charity that helped him.

Photographer Robbie Woods of Glenrothes was enjoying the good things in life, he was busy working in a career he loved when disaster struck in 2016.

Robbie suffered four TIA’s, a form of mini stroke, which, in his case left him with a left-side paralysis, and memory loss.

Thanks to the ever-patient staff in the NHS and at Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), Robbie has luckily fully recovered and is now back at work in his photographic studio.

And, in an effort to give something back he is throwing open the studio doors this Sunday, February 10 in a fundraising special.

If you would like a portrait of yourself, your girlfriend, significant other, your son, daughter, grandchild, dog, cat or even hen, head along to: 45 Haddington Crescent, Glenrothes, and for a donation to CHSS, Robbie will take your pic and then email it to you once it’s been processed.

For further information call: 01592 566539