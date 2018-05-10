Super Seniors get fit on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront

Organisers are delighted with the response to new fitness classes on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront following the launch of the sessions on Tuesday.

Kirkcaldy 4 All is piloting the initiative which is designed to encourage the over 55s in the town to get active.

The Super Seniors sessions, delivered by qualified trainer Gulzhan Ibrayeva, started on May 8 and will run every Tuesday throughout the summer (weather-permitting).

Bill Harvey, manager at the local BID (Business Improvement District) company Kirkcaldy 4 All, said he was really pleased with how the first event went and it has proved to be so popular they have had to introduce a waiting list.

He said: “We had 17 participants and have had so much interest that we have had to start a waiting list. There is a mixed age range and level of ability to which Gulzhan is tailoring the class. Everyone seemed to really enjoy the session, with the added bonus that the sun was out.

“We also arranged for the mile markers on the prom to be resprayed so participants could check their progress as they took in the beautiful views across the Forth.”

Trainer Gulzhan Ibrayeva said: “I’m delighted with the level of interest the classes have generated.

“The participants were full of enthusiasm and appreciated the chance to exercise in the fresh air with a relaxed approach.

“The feedback I have had so far has been very positive, and I hope to see everyone again same time, same place next week.”

The Super Seniors classes make the most of the Kirkcaldy waterfront mile, and include a warm-up, a brisk walk to take in the views, circuit-type exercises and a cool-down, with each session tailored to suit the participants’ abilities.

Bill continued: “When Gulzhan approached us about this idea we didn’t hesitate to make it a reality. It makes the most of Kirkcaldy’s greatest asset – the waterfront, offering people social interaction and engagement whilst keeping fit.”

Gulzhan added: “We are offering people the chance to exercise in the fresh air with like-minded people, with the added bonus of the beautiful views across the Forth. Fitness group exercises that cater specifically for this generation are beneficial in so many ways, including helping maintain cognitive function, reducing cardiovascular risk, and improving mood and self esteem.”

He added: “The sessions are ideal for those who may feel intimidated by the thought of a traditional exercise class. My aim is to provide a ‘no pressure’ approach allowing people to discover a new venue to enjoy fitness outdoors in the company of fellow enthusiasts. And best of all, thanks to Kirkcaldy 4 All, the classes are free of charge.”

One of the participants, Alice Soper said: “My friend Shirley and I thoroughly enjoyed the session. It was great to be outdoors doing something different and stimulating. Gulzhan was a super instructor, taking all our differing abilities into account. I’m already looking forward to next week.”