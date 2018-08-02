Support for breastfeeding mums at Kirkcaldy event

Fife Breastfeeding Cafe is holding an event on baby and infant feeding on Saturday in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk.

Tigers and Tea will discuss what influences, supports and discourages families in Fife and further afield from breastfeeding, and the group will host the first local screening of the film Tigers, the true life story of the Nestlé whistleblower who fought for babies’ health, putting his own safety at risk, by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic.

This will be followed by a Skype Q&A session, as well as an introduction to the breastfeeding cafe, a practical support session and lunch. The event is from 11am-3pm with tickets £5 or £2.50 for people on lower incomes.