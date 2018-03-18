Support for MS sufferers in Fife

People in Glenrothes recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis are to be offered free support.

Taking place in May, the Living Well with MS sessions will allow those affected by the neurological condition to share their own experiences and meet other people who have been newly diagnosed with MS.

The two three-hour sessions will give those who have been diagnosed with the condition in the last five years the chance to learn from each other – about how to live well and build their confidence.

Those who attend the sessions will be able to keep in touch after the meetings online and through monthly live web chats.

Susi Paden, self-management programme co-ordinator for MS Society Scotland, said: “This is a great opportunity to connect with other people who live with MS.

“During the sessions, people will be able to learn about skills and strategies to manage the challenges that MS brings and find out more about local organisations that can offer support.”

The sessions will take place on May 17 and 31,between 10am-1pm at The Lomond Centre.

To register, contact MS Society Scotland on 0131 335 4050 or visit its website.

The MS Society offers support for people with MS, which affects around 11,000 people around Scotland.