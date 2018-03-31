Top grading for Forth View Care Home

Staff and residents at Balhousie Forth View Care Home celebrated achieving two Grade Five ratings after a recent Care Inspectorate visit by throwing an extra special party.

Forth View, in Methil, was awarded a ‘very good’ rating for both ‘Management and Leadership’ and ‘Care and Support’ after introducing a number of initiatives, including a drive for more ‘person-centred care’ to enable residents to be more supported and involved in decision making within the home.

The Care Inspectorate’s visit found that residents and their relatives were very happy with the level of care provided and enjoy many of the home’s activities including a Residents’ Committee, while staff felt well supported and ‘listened to’ by managers.

People living at Forth View and their relatives commented on having a “great relationship with the staff” and feeling “happy” and “secure”.

To celebrate, Forth View welcomed staff and residents from Luncarty Care Home in Perthsire and a group of staff and service users from Balhousie’s Advanced Specialist Care (ASC) unit. The ASC team brought an inflatable pub with them to really get the party going and residents enjoyed mingling together.

Gordon Candlish, care home manager, said: “Our latest grading from the Care Inspectorate is a culmination of many months of hard work from every member of the team, and it is incredibly well deserved.”