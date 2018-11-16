Victoria Hospital let down by paperwork, say inspectors

Victoria Hospital has been warned over record-keeping during care for the eldery after a surprise inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

While the inspection visit, which took place over September 4-6 this year, highlighted five areas of good practice, it also mentioned seven areas that must be improved at the Kirkcaldy facility.

Among the areas which fell short of expectations were Adults with Incapacity (AWI) certificates – where a document is completed to cover patients who are unable to make decisions about their welfare. Some elements of the certiftcates had not been completed.

Checks on the skin of some patients for signs of pressure ulcers had not been documented properly.

Food records and fluid balance charts were also not properly completed, and documentation relating to falls alarms were found to be missing.

However, the hospital was also praised for having a good provision of snacks outside mealtimes, finding appropriate care pathways for patients, and having a good range of equipment available to those at risk of falls.

NHS Fife chief executive Paul Hawkins said: “NHS Fife welcomes today’s report, which highlights a number of areas of good practice.

“The report noted that patients were particularly positive about the care they were receiving, and were treated with great dignity and respect at all times.

“The inspection team highlighted areas where there is scope to improve the care we provide and a comprehensive action plan has been drawn up to address these issues quickly, with many actions already under way.”

Ian Smith, head of quality of care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During our inspection, we saw that patients were treated with dignity and respect.

“However, to improve care, NHS Fife must ensure that all older people who are admitted to hospital are accurately assessed within the national standard recommended timescales.”