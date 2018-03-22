Waiting lists re-open at Fife support centre

Waiting lists at a Kirkcaldy-based voluntary organisation which supports victims of rape and sexual assault across Fife are set to re-open.

The move comes after overwhelming demand forced the Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) to close its lists at the end of last year.

Jan Swan, centre manager, said waiting lists have been reduced over the past 12 weeks thanks to the commitment of staff and volunteers.

Figures in December showed waiting lists with more than 90 people needing help – with at least one waiting for over a year.

She revealed there are currently 50 people waiting to be seen.

“Our waiting lists will be open again as of April 1,” Jan revealed. “The list have been reduced over the past 12 weeks by the commitment of staff and volunteers. Some survivors, who had been on the waiting list, are not in a position to take support or we were unable to contact.”

She said the centre has not received any additional funding to help ease the situation.

Jenny Gilruth, Glenrothes MSP, first raised the issue of lists with the First Minister in December.

She said: “In her response to me the First Minister agreed that Fife Council, through the Health and Social Care Partnership, needed to protect FRASAC’s funding.

“It is only due to the sheer dedication and commitment of the staff and volunteers at FRASAC that the waiting lists will re-open.

“I am appalled that nothing appears to have moved on at a local level to alleviate funding pressures.

“I will be raising this issue directly with Fife Council leaders, NHS Fife and with Fife’s Health & Social Care Partnership.”