Which pharmacies are open over Christmas in Fife?

No-one wants to get ill at Christmas, but bad luck can always strike.

While all Health Centres and GP Practices in Fife will be closed for the public holidays on December 25 & 26, you may need to visit a pharmacy over the festive period, and there are some open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Cowdenbeath, Morrison’s Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

- In Dunfermline, Asda Pharmacy will be open 10am to 6pm and Boots Pharmacy will be open 11am to 5pm

- In Glenrothes, Boots Pharmacy will be open 11.30am to 4.30pm

- In Kirkcaldy, Asda Pharmacy will be open 9am to 6pm, Boots Pharmacy on the High Street will be open 11am to 4pm and Boots at Fife Retail Park will be open 10am to 5.30pm

- In St Andrews, Boots Pharmacy will be open 11am to 5pm and Morrison’s Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

On Christmas Day, four pharmacies will be open in Fife. These are:

- In Glenrothes, Lloyds Pharmacy at Minto Place will be open 2pm to 4pm

- In Kirkcaldy, Lloyds Pharmacy at 18 High Street will be open 1pm to 3pm

- In St Andrews, Boots Pharmacy will be open 11am to 1pm

- In Dunfermline, Willow Pharmacy will be open 12pm to 2pm

And on Boxing Day the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Anstruther, T&K Brown Pharmacy will be open 12pm to 1pm

- In Cowdenbeath, Morrison’s Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

- In Leven, Boots Pharmacy will be open 11am to 3pm

- In Cupar, Boots Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

- In Inverkeithing, Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy will be open 10.30am to 12pm

- In Glenrothes, Boots at the Kingdom Centre will be open 8.45am to 5.30pm

- In Kirkcaldy, Asda Pharmacy will be open 9am to 6pm, Boots on the High Street will be open 8.30am to 5.30pm and Boots Pharmacy at Fife Retail Park will be open 7am to 6pm

- In St Andrews, Boots Pharmacy will be open 9am to 5pm, and Morrison’s Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

- In Dunfermline, Asda Pharmacy will be open 9am to 6pm and Boots Pharmacy will be open 8am to 6pm

All Health Centres will be open December 27-29 following the Christmas public holidays and will also be open and back to normal from Wednesday, January 3 2018 following the New Year public holidays.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.