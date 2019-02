Pupils at a Fife school face a day off today (Wednesday).

Lochgelly South Primary School is closed, Fife Council has confirmed.

Heating problems mean no classes on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We’re working to get this sorted asap and will update parents with more info as soon as it’s available.”

