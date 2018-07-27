Heavy police presence on Fife roads in car crime crackdown

A heavy police presence is part of a multi-agency crackdown on car crime taking place in the Kingdom today.
Members of Police Scotland’s Fife Division Road Policing Unit, are being joined by the Home Office, Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency and HMRC in the campaign.
Drivers have reported a large amount of police near the Redhouse Roundabout close to Thornton, where checks are being carried out by officers.
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress