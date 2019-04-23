Help clean up Leven beach

Leven residents are being urged to take part in a beach clean this Friday, following growing concerns about litter in the town.

The beach clean has been organised by local MSP Jenny Gilruth, who invited Scottish Government Environment Minister, Mairi Gougeon MSP, to join in.

The event will take place between 9.45–10.45am on Friday, and volunteers are invited to meet at the West Car Park on the Promenade in Leven.

There will be a limited number of bibs and litter pickers available on the day, so attendees should feel free to bring along their own equipment.

Ms Gilruth said: “I am delighted that Scottish Government Environment Minister, Mairi Gougeon MSP, will be able to join me in Leven on Friday as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s annual ‘Spring Clean’ campaign.

“In recent months I have been struck by the number of complaints my office has received relating to litter in Leven.

“This beach clean is a great opportunity to highlight the issues of littering, but also to celebrate our fantastic beach in Leven.”

Ms Gougeon said the Scottish Government is taking action to tackle single use plastics and prevent litter from ending up in the sea.

She added: “We also need to make sure we attack this from all angles and do our best to clean up the litter that blights our beaches.”