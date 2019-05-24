Help name a new Fife beach

Fifer’s have a unique opportunity to have their name immortalised as part of the local landscape for generations to come following the launch of a new appeal.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have asked the public to come up with a name for a completely new bay along the Eden estuary near Leuchars.

The idyllic stretch of golden sand, which has been formed as a result of natural coastal erosion over the last four years, is already a haven for bird and other wildlife .

And now the trust is calling on the public to help them come up with a name for the new addition to the Fife coastline.

“It’s a beautiful stretch which that has recently formed on the northern shoreline due to the ever changing nature of the coastline around the Eden Estuary,” said Ranald Strachan, a countryside ranger for the trust.

“On the Eden Nature Reserve we have a quaint local tradition going back many decades of naming features and landscapes to help and guide visitors and bird watchers to certain places.

“That’s why we’ve launched the appeal for a name.

“We have already had a range of suggestions including Ranald Bay, which is nice but I doubt I’d get away with that and anyway, I think we can do better.”

The trust has now put the appeal out across social media and will ask Ranald to make the final decision at the end of the month.

Anyone wanting to put forward suggestions can do so by emailing ask.us@fifecountryside.co.uk.