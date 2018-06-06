Help shape the future of Kennoway

Residents in Kennoway are being urged to get involved in deciding how funds are spent to improve Bishop’s Court.

Locals will be able to choose from three options at a voting event in the village next week.

The options are: redesigned parking and new spaces around Bishop’s Court; improving the appearance of housing and shop fronts; and creating more outdoor seating.

Robert Graham, team manager for Community Development, explained: “We’ve set aside some budget and resources and are hoping to improve the Bishop’s Court area for all to enjoy.

“The purpose is to let local residents decide how public funding should be spent in Bishop’s Court, and vote for one of the three priorities to receive funding.”

The voting day will take place in Kennoway Library on June 13 from 2-5pm.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convenor of Levenmouth Area Committee, is encouraging residents to take part and said: “We want to see lots of people coming along to Kennoway Library and voting for their preferred priority for Bishop’s Court.

“A stakeholder’s meeting took place in Sandy Brae Community Centre on April 30 at which a group of local representatives identified three priorities which they would like to see dealt with.

“This vote is important because it belongs to the people of Kennoway to say what they would like to see improved in Bishop’s Court.”