Help us get more names on our cinema petition

Can you help us collect names on our petition to bring a cinema back to Kirkcaldy? The Fife Free Press’ new campaign has enjoyed support via its online petition – but we have also produced printed sheets which can be used by local businesses, community groups, and anyone who wants to add their name.
If you can take a few copies, we will include you in our roll call of supporters.
Printed sheets are available from our office at Carlyle House, Carlyle Road, in Kirkcaldy – we’re just behind Fife College.
Drop in and we’ll happily hand over a batch of petitions.
We can also email you a PDF of the petition if you wish to print off your own copies.
The more people who get involved, the louder our voice will become!
>> Sign and share:
The link to our online petition is HERE Cinema Petition