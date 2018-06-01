Help us get more names on our cinema petition

Can you help us collect names on our petition to bring a cinema back to Kirkcaldy? The Fife Free Press’ new campaign has enjoyed support via its online petition – but we have also produced printed sheets which can be used by local businesses, community groups, and anyone who wants to add their name.

If you can take a few copies, we will include you in our roll call of supporters.

Fife Free Press cinema campaign

Printed sheets are available from our office at Carlyle House, Carlyle Road, in Kirkcaldy – we’re just behind Fife College.

Drop in and we’ll happily hand over a batch of petitions.

We can also email you a PDF of the petition if you wish to print off your own copies.

The more people who get involved, the louder our voice will become!

>> Sign and share:

The link to our online petition is HERE Cinema Petition