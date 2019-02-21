Help us to deliver a Fife Pride to be proud of

The organisers of Fife Pride are appealing to members and supporters of the LGBT community to help organise this year’s event in Kirkcaldy.

Neale Hanvey, who took over as co-convener of the Fife Pride team last spring, now needs more people to join up to help plan this year’s spectacle, which is due to take place on Saturday, July 6.

Nancy Clench and Neale Hanvey at last summer's Fife Pride. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

He said: “We are reaching out to the LGBT community to ask them to help us deliver this year’s Fife Pride. We are looking for around four or five people with enthusiasm and skill. This might be a background in accounting, book-keeping or perhaps someone with budgetary, management, or team leadership skills.

“It is really great having the support from the community on the day but there is a lot of work that goes into the planning of the event and we need more people willing to make a shared commitment to Fife’s LGBT festival.”

Neale, who was heavily involved in organising last year’s Fife Pride, said due to competing priorities he is unable to give the same level of commitment of time to organising this summer’s event and needs members of the community to step up to help make the event a another great success in 2019.

He continued: “We need people to give a commitment to meet once a month to help with the planning and organising and then more regularly as we run-up to the event. We need both their enthusiasm and their professional skills. “And as always we are also looking for volunteers to help out on the day.”

Stuart Duffy and Amanda Somerville at the LGBT exhibition in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Neale added: “Last year’s event was a huge success and the support on the day is fantastic but we really need people to get involved to help us deliver another Pride to be proud of.”

The third annual event is expected, once again, to bring huge numbers to the town centre.

The parade brought a colourful spectacle to the High Street, leading to a day of music and celebration in the Town Square.

Backed by Kirkcaldy4All, and the local area committee, it also enjoyed solid support from retailers and many businesses, and is now firmly established on the town’s calendar.

Meanwhile, a pop-up exhibition in Kirkcaldy has been telling the story of hard-fought human rights victories in Scotland for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people. Fife-based LGBT charity Pink Saltire opened the Heritage Hub at the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The display features the most detailed LGBT history timeline ever produced in Scotland with major highlights in the fight for LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage and the abolition of discriminatory laws. It finishes today (Thursday).