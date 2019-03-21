Here are the 10 Kirkcaldy-Edinburgh trains ScotRail has cancelled today

At least ten trains between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh have been cancelled today, as the shortage of available trains and crew continues.

It comes as the troubled rail firm battles to recover from yesterday’s signal fault at Haymarket, which saw a number of services cancelled or delayed, and caused knock-on effects late into the evening.

In addition, one of the busiest rush-hour trains from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy will be reduced to only two carriages instead of five.

Here are all the cancelled trains between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh today (21/03/2019).

Southbound

• 14:22 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 16:06 Perth to Edinburgh cancelled - one Lothian bus confirmed to run in place of cancelled train.

• 18:59 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 19:29 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 20:27 Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh cancelled – shortage of train crew.

Northbound

• 13:07 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 15:41 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 16:41 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 19:11 Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy cancelled – shortage of train crew.

• 22:11 Edinburgh to Dundee cancelled – Lothian bus confirmed to run in place of cancelled train.

* 17:44 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton will run but will be formed of 2 coaches instead of 5.

