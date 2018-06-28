Here’s where you can sign our cinema petition in Kirkcaldy

Have you signed our cinema petition yet?

Thousands already have, both online and in person, with dozens more taking copies to get signed by family, friends, neighbours, and workmates.

Migele Experience staff with our petition Dom Panetta, Laurie, Carol & Charlotte (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And now we’ve made it easier than ever for you to add you signature to the growing masses as we ramp up the bid to bring a much needed and wanted cinema to Kirkcaldy.

Local businesses big and small certainly know the benefit a cinema would to the town and are backing the bid to the hilt.

And with petitions now awaiting your signature in a whopping 75 shops, cafes, pubs, clubs and sporting organisations in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn and Burntisland, it’s never been easier to show your support for bringing a cimema back to the Lang Toun.

Kirkcaldy business man Dom Panetta, owner of Migele Experience salon told the Press it’s vital the town gets its cinema.

He said: “It would provide a huge boost not just to the town centre but to Kirkcaldy as a whole.

“Furthermore, it would be a shot in the arm for the local economy.

“That’s why we want to show our support for their campaing by having the petion available for our customers.

“It’s already proving popular, people want to do their bit to bring a cinema to the town and the petition allows them to do that.”

And those comments are echoed by Kirkcaldy councillor Alistair Cameron who has already distributed petition forms to over 50 town centre businesses.

“I’m urging everyone to add their names to the petition that’s now in many of our shops and businesses.

“There’s already been a very positive response, especially from young people, most of whom have grown up without a cinema in their town.

“They’re certainly backing it which is great to see.

“Many already think a cinema operator is already appointed but that’s not the case, so the petition is our way of giving the message loud and clear that we want and we need a cinema in Kirkcaldy.”

Sign our petition here:

KIRKCALDY TOWN CENTRE: Bodycare, Present Shop, Kirkcaldy4All, Game, Vodaphone, Greggs, Superdrug, Clinton Cards, Tui, EE Phoneshop, Migele Experience, Costa, M&S (staff only), Boots (staff only), Eloise, Cash Register, Rymans, Post Office, The Pet Shop, Cupcake Coffeebox, Specsavers, Waterstones, Royal Bank of Scotland, Baynes, Fife Free Press office

EAST END: ACA Sports, Kendo Coffee, Ladbrokes, Wee Carpet Shop, Betty Nicols, The Indoor Market, Revolution Barber,

WEST END: MacGregors Solicitors, The Duchess, Ladbrokes, Penny Farthing, The Exchequer, Newsagent shop, Babas Bistro, Manifesto, Golden Bite, B&M Stores, O’Connell’s, Tony’s Take Away, Speedy Snaps, Tipsy Cow, Sports Direct, Society

BetFred, RS McColl

COMMUNITY HALLS: Hayfield Community Hall, Philp Hall, Linton Lane Community Hall, The Steadings