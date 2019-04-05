Hero pharmacist saved Fife boy’s life

A hero pharmacist has been thanked for saving the life of an young boy in St Andrews.

Ellie Gilmour (36) from Kilrenny, had finished shopping at Morrisons last Thursday, when she found her three-year-old son Cameron had stopped breathing.

Pharmacist Sam Hampton ran to the child’s aid, performing CPR and finding an airway.

Cameron is still in critical care at Ninewells and undergoing tests. He is due to be moved to a hospital in Edinburgh as he continues his recovery.

Describing the moment she discovered her son had stopped breathing, Ellie said: “I put him in the back seat of the car and when I walked round I noticed he had turned a grey/blue colour.

“I ran round and grabbed him. I was hysterical, saying my baby wasn’t breathing. I gave him some back slaps. Everyone was trying to help.

“The pharmacist from the Morrisons pharmacy came out and performed CPR and found an airway. Then the ambulance arrived.”

Cameron was then rushed to Ninewells.

“I was really thankful to the Morrisons staff,” said Ellie. “In particular the pharmacist, who saved his life.”

She was brought back to Morrisons later to collect her car, and it was then she went to thank Sam. “I said ‘I can’t thank you enough for saving my son’s life’,” Ellie said. She also thanked police and ambulance personnel for their help.

Cameron’s tonsils had enlarged because of an infection and this had obstructed his airway. He is still on oxygen, but able to breathe on his own.