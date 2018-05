A man has been arrested after the discovery of a Class A drugs in Fife.

Police executed a warrant to raid a house in Watters Crescent, Lochgelly, on Monday.

They found ‘‘a significant’’ quantity of heroin and crack cocaine worth £57,000 plus £900 in cash.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently charged, and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).