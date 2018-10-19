High value Asian jewellery stolen in Kirkcaldy house raid

Police in Fife are investigating the theft of bespoke Asian jewellery after a raid on a house in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened sometime between 5.00pm and 8.15.pm on Thursday at a property in Sir Thomas Elder Way.

Police believe it may be linked to similar thefts across Scotland.

It isn’t the first time high value Asian gold items have been taken from properties in Kirkcaldy.

Last November, thieves hit a house in the Dean Park area as well as homes in Glenrothes, Dalgety Bay and Dunfermline.

The most recent incident has sparked a warning from officers to householders to be vigilant.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We believe this property has been specifically targeted.

“We are using all resources at our disposal to identify those responsible. There will also be an increase in patrols in the area as we follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“I would appeal to any members of the public who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during the time of the incident, or in the days prior, to come forward and contact officers.

“Similarly anyone who may have been offered, or knows the current whereabouts of the stolen property, is asked to get in touch immediately.”

Officers from Fife are also working with their colleagues from other Police Scotland Divisions investigating similar crimes.

Detective Inspector Dick continued: “We understand that these types of incidents cause a huge amount of distress as this property often holds huge sentimental, as well as monetary, value.

“I would urge owners of high value items to consider where they are keeping their valuables and be vigilant around their properties. If storing such items within their homes, then an increased level of security is advised; a good quality intruder alarm and CCTV system if possible. Valuable items should be stored in an anchored safe which is securely hidden.

“Bespoke jewellery cannot ordinarily be identified through a serial number, and as such we would encourage owners to take photos of items of high value. This greatly assists us in identifying the property should it be recovered.

“Please look out for your neighbour’s homes, especially if they appear unoccupied and contact police if you notice suspicious behaviour in your community. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101, quoting incident number 3722 of 18 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.